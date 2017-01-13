30 times James Harrison crushed massive weight with his Instagram workouts

Talk about having some old man strength.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison might be 38 years old, but he remains one of the hardest-hitting players in the NFL—and one of the strongest.

Harrison has never met a lift he couldn’t conquer, a machine he couldn’t dominate, or a workout he couldn’t crush. The dude is shredded and he’s showing no signs of slowing down, even though he’s nearly 40. We’ve shown you Harrison crushing a 425-pound lift and a crazy “super band” bench press, but that’s only a small sample of what the linebacker can do in the gym.

Those lifts and workouts helped Harrison win two Super Bowl titles, an NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, and earn two All-Pro team selections during his career—plus, he pulled off one of the most legendary plays in NFL playoff history when he returned a Kurt Warner interception 100-yards for a touchdown:

Here are 30 of his best workout moments:

30. Harrison gets a shoulder workout in with another one of his "super band" lifts:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:40am PST

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison might be 38 years old, but he remains one of the hardest-hitting players in the NFL—and one of the strongest.

29. With his Steelers teammates watching, Harrison gets in a workout with 550 lbs on the machine:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:34am PST

28. Harrison gets in a major board bench press:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Dec 27, 2016 at 7:14am PST

27. Harrison blasts his shoulders with some 100-lb dumbbells:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Dec 8, 2016 at 4:48am PST

26. Harrison shows off how shredded he is with these cable bicep curls:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Dec 7, 2016 at 1:22pm PST

25. Yeah, that's Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spotting Harrison on this bench press:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Dec 6, 2016 at 6:54am PST

24. Harrison straps on some plates and gets some dips in:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Nov 27, 2016 at 7:38am PST

23. The linebacker works on his core with some modified Russian twists:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Nov 25, 2016 at 6:37am PST

22. Harrison blasts his delts and traps with this dumbbell workout:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Nov 26, 2016 at 7:17am PST

21. Harrison does some shoveling work with a massive plate on the bar:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Nov 25, 2016 at 7:02am PST

20. Harrison grabs four 45-lb plates and gets to work on some dips:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Nov 18, 2016 at 2:35pm PST

19. It's not always about crushing big weight for Harrison—the linebacker works on his core with spider planks:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Nov 25, 2016 at 6:33am PST

18. Man, Harrison's back is just shredded—and look at those biceps:

A photo posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Nov 3, 2016 at 4:43am PDT

17. Harrison picks up some massive 130-lb dumbbells for an overhead press and straps on a band for extra resistance:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Oct 25, 2016 at 5:05am PDT

16. Harrison gets in some one-handed pullups:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Oct 25, 2016 at 5:09am PDT

15. Harrison gets things going with a back squat stepup:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Oct 17, 2016 at 5:25am PDT

14. Harrison blasts his core with an ab wheel rollout:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Oct 12, 2016 at 4:47am PDT

13. Harrison doesn't mess around on leg day—the linebacker loads up some massive weight with 1,120 lbs on the leg press:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Oct 10, 2016 at 5:16am PDT

12. Harrison grabs the kettlebell and gets in a Waiter's Press:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Sep 23, 2016 at 4:20am PDT

11. Harrison shows off his shredded back as he does some side-to-side pullups at his locker:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Sep 22, 2016 at 1:25pm PDT

10. Harrison doesn't play around when working his triceps with cable skullcrushers—the linebacker pegs things at 250 lbs:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Sep 30, 2016 at 4:23am PDT

9. Harrison crushes massive back squats with the safety bars:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Aug 19, 2016 at 6:26am PDT

8. Harrison gets in some core work with situps using a band:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Sep 7, 2016 at 5:43am PDT

7. It's trap bar deadlift time for the Steelers linebacker:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Sep 5, 2016 at 4:28am PDT

6. Harrison gets in some tricep extensions and pulls some inclined rows:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jul 9, 2016 at 7:54am PDT

5. Harrison does some split leg back squats:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jul 11, 2016 at 8:16am PDT

4. Harrison blasts his shoulders with this strongman-style log press:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jun 24, 2016 at 7:55am PDT

3. Harrison doesn't mess around when he does back squats:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Aug 5, 2016 at 6:31am PDT

2. Harrison only uses massive dumbbells when does incline presses:

A video posted by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Sep 21, 2016 at 4:58am PDT

1. Harrison loads up massive weight with another neutral-grip board press: