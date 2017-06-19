The 5 Biggest Highlights From WWE's 'Money in the Bank'

Courtesy WWE

This year’s men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match had six formidable competitors: AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Dolph Ziggler. The main event of the evening started with a bang as Corbin assaulted Nakamura during his entrance to get a head start on his competition. The chaos lasted for more than 25 minutes, with all six superstars getting their chance to shine. Near the end of the match, Styles and Nakamura engaged in a dramatic duel, only for Corbin to interrupt both of them and snag the Money in the Bank briefcase for himself. Corbin now has the opportunity to face off against the WWE Champion (currently Jinder Mahal) at any given time. For now, the only person who knows when Corbin will cash in his briefcase is Corbin himself.