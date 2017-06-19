The 5 Biggest Highlights From WWE's 'Money in the Bank'

This year's event had a number of unpredictable twists.

Who Got the Briefcases?

Money in the Bank
Every year, Money in the Bank is one of WWE’s most anticipated events for one reason: the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. This match features a briefcase suspended above the ring, and whomever climbs the ladder and gets the briefcase gets a contract allowing them to call a title match against the reigning champion at any given time. If you weren’t lucky enough to see it live, we’ve rounded up the five biggest highlights of this year’s event.

The Winner of the First Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match is…James Ellsworth?

James Ellsworth and Carmella
One of the most talked about events for this year’s Money in the Bank was how this would be the first year with a women’s only Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella squared off in the ring to determine who would nab the case that would give one of them a free title shot.  However, in a controversial twist, the person who ended up snatching the briefcase was actually James Ellsworth, who then gave it to his partner Carmella.  Needless to say, fans were shocked by this turn of events: Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan and Commissioner Shane McMahon both tweeted their disgust toward Ellsworth’s actions, and declared that they would address the event at Smackdown this week.

Lana Makes Her In-Ring Smackdown Debut, But Naomi Keeps The Title

Naomi vs Lana
Lana, best known as Rusev’s long time manager (and now wife), wanted to prove herself as an in-ring competitor by taking on the Smackdown women’s champion Naomi. While she was able to hold her own against the champ, Naomi managed to get Lana in A Bad Place, a devastating submission hold that forced Lana to tap out. While Naomi won the battle, she has not yet won the war: Carmella was at ringside with her briefcase to remind Naomi that she could cash it in at any time.

Maria Kanellis Returns to WWE, with Husband in Tow

Maria and Mike Kanellis
After a seven-year absence from WWE, Maria Kanellis made a surprise appearance during Money in the Bank to declare that she would make her presence known on Smackdown. And she wasn’t alone. Tagging along with her was her husband, Mike Bennett—or, should we say, Mike Kanellis. With the Smackdown’s women’s division in disarray after Carmella’s win, one can only imagine the amount of chaos Maria and Mike plan to cause with “the power of love.”

Jinder Mahal Retains the WWE Championship Against Randy Orton

Jinder Mahal Vs. Randy Orton
Jinder Mahal shocked the WWE universe during Backlash last month when he managed to take the WWE Championship from Randy Orton thanks to an assist by The Singh Brothers. It’s only natural that The Viper would want revenge, and what better place to get it than in Orton’s hometown of St. Louis? However, the Singh Brothers’ meddling gave Mahal the opportunity to strike back at Orton, and The Modern Maharajah reigned supreme once again.

Baron Corbin is the New Mr. Money in the Bank

Baron Corbin
This year’s men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match had six formidable competitors: AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Dolph Ziggler. The main event of the evening started with a bang as Corbin assaulted Nakamura during his entrance to get a head start on his competition. The chaos lasted for more than 25 minutes, with all six superstars getting their chance to shine. Near the end of the match, Styles and Nakamura engaged in a dramatic duel, only for Corbin to interrupt both of them and snag the Money in the Bank briefcase for himself. Corbin now has the opportunity to face off against the WWE Champion (currently Jinder Mahal) at any given time. For now, the only person who knows when Corbin will cash in his briefcase is Corbin himself.

