5 Highlights From WWE's Chaotic Main Event at TLC

Last Sunday in Minneapolis, WWE hosted its annual Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view. As you can probably gather from the name, the highlight of TLC is a no-holds-barred match where there are no disqualifications, and using equipment in-ring is completely allowed.
1. Kurt Angle Becomes an Honorary Member of The Shield
The main event at TLC was originally supposed to star Roman Reigns alongside Rollins and Ambrose for a reunion of The Shield, but unfortunately, Reigns had to skip the match due to medical reasons. As a result, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle gladly took Reigns' place. As a show of respect, Rollins and Ambrose made Angle an honorary Shield member, complete with his own matching jacket.
2. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Do Some High Flying
As a surprise to absolutely no one, chairs were already being thrown the second the match started. Rollins and Ambrose eventually trapped Kane and Strowman outside of the ring, using the ladders nearby to deliver devastating slams to the announcer tables.
3. Taking Out the Trash
Before the match, The Miz told his crew that he had a trick up his sleeve, and he certainly did—an actual garbage truck made its way to the arena. After taking out Kurt Angle, Cesaro and Sheamus did their best to trap Ambrose and Rollins in the truck, but they just barely escaped.
4. Don't Mess With Kane
On Raw last week, the mysterious fifth member of Miz's crew was revealed to be none other than "The Demon" Kane. While Miz clearly thought that the combined brute strength of Strowman and Kane gave them an advantage, it wasn't that simple—when Kane accidentally hit Strowman, a clash ensued with Kane eventually emerging the victor by slamming several chairs on "The Monster Among Men," and then finishing him off by throwing him into the garbage truck (yes, really). The match quickly went from 3 vs. 5 to 3 vs. 4.
5. Angle's Return
After being incapacitated earlier in the match, Angle made a triumphant return to get revenge on The Miz and his cronies. Angle eventually took down Miz with an "Angle Slam," pinning him and earning a victory for himself and his Shield teammates.