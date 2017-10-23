5 Highlights From WWE's Chaotic Main Event at TLC

Courtesy WWE.com

Last Sunday in Minneapolis, WWE hosted its annual Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view. As you can probably gather from the name, the highlight of TLC is a no-holds-barred match where there are no disqualifications, and using equipment in-ring is completely allowed.

This year, the main event was a chaotic brawl between The Miz, The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus), Braun Strowman, and Kane facing off against Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and the legendary Kurt Angle.

Missed TLC last night? No worries, we have you covered. Check out the clip below, and click through for photos of our favorite parts of the match.