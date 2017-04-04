7 Ways To Never Get Sick Again

Shutterstock
You’ve probably heard about the craze of swishing oil in your mouth to whiten teeth, detox, fend off germs, cure headaches, asthma, and even diabetes. Choose a spoonful of oil, such as coconut, sesame, or sunflower, and swish for up to 30 minutes per day, gargling before you spit. If swishing warm, gooey oil for half an hour just isn’t your thing, studies have shown that eating one tablespoon of coconut oil every day, which carries numerous medicinal properties, can keep the flu at bay. (You can also mix it into smoothies, sauces, or cook with it, too.)