8 Epic Exercises and the Bodybuilding Legends They're Named After

Powerlifter J.M. Blakely is known for gaining and then cutting 100 pounds before competition—he would go so far as to douse a large pizza in olive oil, in addition to scarfing down 10 to 15 Hershey bars. Don’t do this. If you’re looking to push past your bench-press plateau, then definitely try his signature move, the J.M. Press—a close-grip bench press, skullcrusher hybrid that has helped many big-time benchers increase their poundage. It strengthens your triceps by overloading them with more weight than you could normally lift with moves like the skullcrusher.

How to do it:

Set up on a bench press with a close grip. Lower the bar and, when you start to feel the tension in your triceps shift to your chest, bring the bar back toward your skull. The bar path should resemble a capital L. Contract the triceps hard and reverse the bar back to the starting position.