8 Epic Exercises and the Bodybuilding Legends They're Named After

Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
Inventor: Svend Karlsen
Norwegian strongman and winner of World’s Strongest Man in 2001, Svend Karlsen knows a thing or two about lifting heavy objects. Contrary to his normal tonnage, however, his namesake exercise, the Svend Press, is less intense than hoisting an Atlas stone overhead or pulling a double-decker bus. Despite being performed with light weight, this auxiliary move elicits a massive amount of tension on the chest, for bigger, more resilient pecs.
How to do it:
Grab two standard 10-pound plates and squeeze them together, hard. Then, push the weights away from your body until your arms are fully locked out. Return to the starting position. The isometric contraction in the pecs is unique to this move and different from a standard flye or press—the harder you squeeze the plates together, the harder the contraction of the chest, and a bigger contraction leads to greater gains.