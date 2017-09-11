The 8 Most Stunning Photos of Taraji P. Henson

No matter the character Taraji P. Henson embodies, she always manages to look her best—from her role as the fierce Cookie Lyon on Fox's Empire down to her most recent portrayal as Katherine Johnson in Hidden Figures.
The actress and producer has been recognized for not only her immense talent but her killer style.
Here are some of the actress' most stunning off-screen looks.
Jason LaVeris / Contributor / Getty
Henson poses in the press room at the 2011 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2011, in Los Angeles, CA.
Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty
Henson attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA.
NBC / Contributor / Getty
Henson as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
FOX / Contributor / Getty
Henson as Cookie Lyon on Empire.
Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty
Henson attends a photocall for the Empire TV series during the 55th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 14, 2015, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty
Henson attends the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, CA.
Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty
Henson attends the 67th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 20, 2015, in Los Angeles, CA.
Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty
Henson is seen backstage during Black Girls Rock! 2017 at NJPAC on Aug. 5, 2017, in Newark, NJ.