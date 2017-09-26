7 Times '50 Cent' Was Busting Out of His Suit on Instagram

Kevin Mazur / Getty

The longtime rapper, entrepreneur, actor, and producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is still in phenomenal shape at the age of 42. Jackson remains busy and motivated to be bigger than he already is. His hit show Power will soon begin shooting its fifth season, and his new show 50 Central premieres on BET on September 27 at 10:30 p.m. EST.

Despite the busy lifestyle that the entertainer is living, he still takes the time out to crush the weights in the gym. He may not show too many of his workouts on social media anymore, but you can tell he remains a beast by the way he fits his clothes.

Here are seven times "50 Cent" looked extremely buff in his fashionable suits: