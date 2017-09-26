News

7 Times '50 Cent' Was Busting Out of His Suit on Instagram

At the age of 42, the hip-hop mogul enjoys showing the world how his arms and chest can't breathe in his clothes.

The longtime rapper, entrepreneur, actor, and producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is still in phenomenal shape at the age of 42. Jackson remains busy and motivated to be bigger than he already is. His hit show Power will soon begin shooting its fifth season, and his new show 50 Central premieres on BET on September 27 at 10:30 p.m. EST. 

Despite the busy lifestyle that the entertainer is living, he still takes the time out to crush the weights in the gym. He may not show too many of his workouts on social media anymore, but you can tell he remains a beast by the way he fits his clothes. 

Here are seven times "50 Cent" looked extremely buff in his fashionable suits:

50 Cent
"50 Cent's" first album, Get Rich or Die Tryin', sold more than 12 million copies globally, according to complex.com

50 Cent
"50 Cent's" TV series Power grossed nearly 2 million views for its season finale on September 3, according to tvseriesfinale.com

50 Cent
Jackson has a new comedy show airing on BET on September 27 called 50 Central

50 Cent
The rapper bought Mike Tyson's 50-plus room mansion for $4.1 million in 2003, according to vibe.com

50 Cent
"50 Cent" owned a minority stake in Vitamin Water, and, in 2007, the Coca-Cola Company acquired Vitamin Water from Glacéau for $4.1 billion, according to complex.com

50 Cent
"50 Cent" sold his minority stake in the company Effen Vodka for $60 million, according to vibe.com

50 Cent
In 2003, "50 Cent" signed a five-year sneaker deal with Reebok to go along with his G-Unit clothing line, according to complex.com

