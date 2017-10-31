9 Times Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson Crushed it at the Gym

Among the strongest men to walk the face of the earth, Hafthor 'Thor' Bjornsson doesn't intend to give up that mantle anytime soon.

Over the years, the Icelandic strongman has amazed us with incredible feats of strength. From launching washing machines to pulling big rigs, Bjornsson clearly has a passion for getting strong, and is willing to put in the hard work to maintain his elite strongman status.

Finishing just a single point behind Eddie Hall for this year's World's Strongest Man title, the man well-known for his role as "The Mountain" on HBO's hit series Game of Thrones has always been a monster in the weight room.

However, it seems he's pushing himself even harder to earn the coveted title of World's Strongest Man. And judging from these recent training videos Bjornsson has shared on his Instagram account, we'd say he's got to be a heavy favorite to lay claim to next year's crown.