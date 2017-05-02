Drax Attacks the Traps

Clearly, former Muscle & Fitness cover model, and WWE superstar Dave Bautista takes his training seriously. You don't build a monstrous body like that without hitting the weights hard, day in and day out.

In this recent Instagram post, Bautista shows us one of the potent moves he uses to blast his traps for an intimidating physique. The Guardians of the Galaxy star also shows that he's not afraid to poke fun at himself, specifically the excess neck skin.

A post shared by David Bautista (@davebautista) on Apr 28, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

"I never realized I had so many neck rolls! Wtf?! Is it extra skin to protect my arteries from vampire bites?!! Somewhere along the line did I lose 50lbs from my neck and the skin never bounced back?!! Is my body making room for an extra head that I'll be growing any day now?!! That can't be normal," said the self-deprecating big man.

While it's OK for Bautista to mock his ample neck rolls, we doubt anyone would be brave (or foolish) enough to do the same to his face. After all, this is a man who has battled the biggest and best in the squared circle. Oh, and he also put his purple belt in jiu-jitsu to good use in the octagon.