WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns To Muscle Beach for Epic Photoshoot

He's back! After years of building and fine-tuning his Mr. Olympia physique at Venice Beach back in the day, Arnold Schwarzenegger returned to the famous bodybuilding location for a photoshoot to remember.

The concept was to re-create the Muscle Beach photos of the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s using some of today's top bodybuilding, classic physique, fitness, and bikini competitors (including three Olympia champions). Under the direction of Muscle & Fitness Editor-in-Chief Shawn Perine, and photographer Per Bernal, the gathering was a huge success in its homage to the golden era of bodybuilding.

In this behind-the-scenes video, we get a closer look at all those who made this day at the beach a day to remember. No hot tub or time machine needed to relive bodybuilding's glory days. Just press play to instantly go back and experience that magical time at Muscle Beach for yourself.