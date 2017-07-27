WATCH: Conor McGregor Puts In Work to Get In Fighting Shape

Yeah, we know few athletes can match the outspoken Conor McGregor when it comes to trash talk. The same goes for equaling his rigorous training regimen.

Natural talent certainly doesn't hurt, but it's the UFC fighter's strict work ethic in the gym that has enabled him to maintain his dominance in the UFC Octagon. Whether that dominance carries over to the boxing ring next month at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is anyone's guess.

All we know for sure is that McGregor is making it a mission to be in the best shape of his life for his showdown with Floyd Mayweather Jr., and judging from his recent Instagram posts below, it's a lock.

Quality strength work with the team at the @ufcpi, under the @conormcgregorfast conditioning program. Shot by @serpiconinja A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:19pm PDT

It's just a sampling of the work McGregor grinds out every day, but enough to show he's all business between now and August 26. Here are some more workout photos from "The Notorious," proving the 29-year-old fighting phenom is ready for battle.

You can all get it. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 26, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

To say McGregor is shredded would be an understatement.

Re-writing prizefighting. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 26, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

Perhaps Mike Tyson spoke too soon about his thoughts on 'McConor's" [sic] chances of winning.

Discipline. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 26, 2017 at 3:39am PDT

While it's doubtful any of these social media displays or mind games will get in the heads of these proud champions, it doesn't mean either fighter will be putting a halt to them anytime soon.

Just yesterday TMZ Sports caught up with Jason Lee, one of Mayweather's TMT (The Money Team) members. When asked who Floyd might walk out with on fight night, Lee threw out a familiar name to UFC fight fans: Nate Diaz. Is it because the two are good friends? Doubtful. Or is it because Diaz was one of the few fighters to defeat McGregor, and maybe even get under his skin a little.

It all makes for great theatrics, but no matter who walks to the ring, or throws out the biggest insults, it won't make a scrap of difference once the two tap gloves and come out fighting.