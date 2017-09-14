Watch: Here's Why Chris Hemsworth Credits His Brother for Landing 'Thor' Role

The mighty Thor will be wielding his Mjölnir at a theater near you in just a couple of months. Until then, there's plenty of intrigue relating to Marvel's third installment of the Thor franchise.

In the behind-the-scenes clip with Entertainment Tonight, Chris Hemsworth shared some revealing tidbits about the upcoming flick while on-set in Australia. Along with ditching his famous long locks, the muscular leading man shared his enthusiasm for interacting with fans; going to battle with his big, green buddy; and, of course, hitting the gym to maintain his chiseled, God of Thunder physique.

Check out the full interview above.

In the clip, you'll also catch a glimpse of friction between Thor and his deceitful brother, Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston. While the two have had a rocky relationship, they'll have to put their differences aside and work together to save their world from destruction at the hands of the villainess, Hela. Here is a new teaser for the film.



A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:05pm PDT

The brotherly love, or lack thereof, is a pivotal storyline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. It also plays a significant role in the real life story of Hemsworth's ability to land the top spot as the movie's main character.

While Hemsworth didn't have to compete with someone quite as treacherous as his on-screen brother, Loki, while growing up, he did experience his share of sibling rivalry with his younger brother, Liam. No doubt there were a few bumps and bruises along the way, but in the end, the rivalry helped the older Hemsworth secure the role of Marvel’s mighty God of Thunder.

Believe it or not, Hemsworth almost lost the part to Liam. Here's what he had to say about his first audition for Thor in his interview with W Magazine:

“I came into the audition with Kenneth Branagh and thought I nailed it, and then never heard anything back. Months went by and then my brother, my little brother, Liam, was in Australia and sent a tape across and he got a call back, then another call back, and then was down to the last kind of four or five people for it. I remember sitting in Vancouver, shooting Cabin in the Woods with Drew Goddard and Joss Whedon. Both of them were looking at the trades at this sort of top five guys for Thor and saying, ‘Why aren’t you in the mix here? What happened?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I blew my audition I guess'."

Just to put this whole Hemsworth brother competition in perspective, Liam is no slouch either.



A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

Fortunately for the older Hemsworth, none of the leading candiates were selected, leaving the door open for another shot at the role of a lifetime.

“I came in kind of with a little, I guess, motivation and maybe frustration that my little brother had gotten further than me," he said. "It’s a little family, sibling rivalry sort of kicked up in me. Then it moved pretty quick from there. It was cool.”

The whole experience may have made the Thunder God a better brother, but he still makes a truly terrible roommate.