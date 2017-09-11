WATCH: 'The Rock's' 2017 Olympia Takeover

Olympia weekend is fast approaching, and thousands of bodybuilding enthusiasts are flocking to Las Vegas to be part of the action. With the top names in professional bodybuilding competing for the chance to be named champion, and hundreds of booths showcasing the hottest new supplements and training gear, this year's Mr. Olympia event looks to be bigger and better than ever.

To capture the journey throughout Olympia weekend, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions will present the annual bodybuilding extravaganza from a variety of unique perspectives. "We're going to be showing you guys points of view, experiences, things that people just don't get to see every day," says Garcia.

It's the next best thing to being at the Olympia live!

Get ready to take in all the excitement September 14-16 at the 2017 Olympia Takeover.