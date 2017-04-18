Big Show and Braun Strowman Destroy the Ring in a Clash of Giants on WWE 'RAW'

Braun Strowman may have single-handedly destroyed an ambulance on last week's RAW, but it's clearer than ever that his reign of destruction was only beginning.

This week, Strowman went on a rampage, attacking R. Truth and Kalisto backstage before being interrupted by Big Show, who angrily told him to "pick on someone your own size!"

Of course, this led to a one-on-one match between Show and Strowman. The "Monster Among Men" immediately made his disrespect for Show clear by charging into him before Show could even make it to the ring:

After a constant back-and-forth, the match reached a climax with Strowman delivering a massive suplex to Show, decimating the ring and knocking referee John Cone onto the floor. Watch the insane moment in slow-motion above.

And in case you were wondering: Yes, the referee is OK:

Hopefully WWE doesn't run out of things for Strowman to destroy any time soon.