Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Welcome Their First Daughter

She's been a while coming, but Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan have just added a new member to their family: Birdie Joe Danielson.

The WWE superstar had been posting updates on the Bella Twins' YouTube channel—Birdie had been one week overdue, and we suppose it's no coincidence that she finally decided to come out the same day her Aunt Coco (Brie's sister, Nikki Bella) was in town:

According to the WWE, Birdie Joe Danielson was born at 11:58 p.m. on May 9, 2017, and came in at a healthy 8lbs, 10oz, and 21".

Bella has been married to former WWE superstar and current Smackdown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) since 2014. Nikki also recently accepted a marriage proposal from longtime boyfriend John Cena at WrestleMania 33.

Not only is the Bella family growing, but Nikki recently announced during a visit in Trinidad that she and Brie are writing a book. We'd say chances are high that Birdie will make an appearance.