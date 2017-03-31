Brock Lesnar Dethrones John Cena As Highest-paid Wrestler in 2017, According to ‘Forbes’

WWE superstar Brock Lesnar is rolling in a lot of dough.

For the second year in a row, Forbes has released its list of the highest-paid wrestlers on the eve of Wrestlemania. One of the biggest changes from last year? Lesnar is now making double the amount he made previously (jumping from $6 to $12 million), and now claims the #1 spot. We're sure his headline match against Goldberg at Wrestlemania 33 will probably be a nice payday, too.

Muscle & Fitness cover star John Cena fell to the #2 spot at $8 million. While this is slightly less than he made last year, Cena was able to make up some time he spent outside the WWE—due to injury—by expanding his Hollywood acting career.

While the rest of the list contains many of the same WWE Superstars from last year, including HHH (#3 at $3.8 million), Roman Reigns (#4 at $3.5 million), and The Undertaker (#8 at $2 million), there are also a few new faces.

AJ Styles, who's mesmerized the WWE Universe as "The Phenomenal One" since his debut in last year's Royal Rumble, comes in at #6 with an impressive $2.4 million—beating out a number of veterans including Seth Rollins and Randy Orton. Shane McMahon follows right behind at #7, after his return to WWE as the commissioner of Smackdown Live!

Wrestlemania 33 airs live from Orlando on April 2, and it's no surprise every wrestler on this list is on the main card.