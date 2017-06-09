Diamond Dallas Page Teams Up With Funny Or Die For 'Office Stretches'

Diamond Dallas Page is a man of many talents.

The WWE Hall of Famer became famous as a superstar for WCW in the '90s, and has since launched a hugely successful brand of yoga videos known as DDP Yoga. Now, he's...an office fitness instructor.

In a video that takes the guise of an '80s instructional video, DDP walks through a number of exercises for sedentary office workers while acting progressively more deranged in the process.

While the video is obviously tongue-in-cheek, the exercises DDP provides are actually useful tools for people who work at a desk for the majority of the day.

Remember, it's always a good idea to get up and stretch once in a while.