The 7 Most Stunning Photos of Evangeline Lilly

The 'Lost' and 'The Hobbit' actress always looks drop-dead gorgeous—whether it's on a deserted tropical island or the forests of Middle Earth.

The 7 Most Stunning Photos of Evangeline Lilly
Jason Merritt / Getty

Evangeline Lilly is one of the few in Hollywood to make a name for herself in both television and film.

The beautiful Canadian-born actress starred in the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning television series Lost for all six seasons, and later went on to appear in the Academy Award-winning film The Hurt Locker, as well as Peter Jackson's three-part adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien's The Hobbit.

Lilly, who is also involved in a number of humanitarian efforts has got it all—beauty, brains, and serious acting chops. Here are 7 of her most stunning photos. 

Art Streiber / Getty

Lost starred Evangeline Lilly as Kate.

George Pimentel / Getty

Evangeline Lilly, nominee Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Drama for Lost.

Gregg DeQuire / Getty

Actress Evangeline Lilly arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 2, 2013 in Hollywood, California. 

Karwai Tang / Getty

Evangeline Lilly attends the World Premiere of The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies at Odeon Leicester Square on December 1, 2014 in London, England. 

Chris Polk / Getty

Evangeline Lilly during 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Red Carpet at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Art Streiber / Getty

Evangeline Lilly as Kate in Lost.

Tony Barson / Getty

Actress Evangeline Lilly attends the The Princess of Montpensier Premiere held at the Palais des Festivals during the 63rd Annual International Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2010 in Cannes, France.

