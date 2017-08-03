The 7 Most Stunning Photos of Evangeline Lilly

Jason Merritt / Getty

Evangeline Lilly is one of the few in Hollywood to make a name for herself in both television and film.

The beautiful Canadian-born actress starred in the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning television series Lost for all six seasons, and later went on to appear in the Academy Award-winning film The Hurt Locker, as well as Peter Jackson's three-part adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien's The Hobbit.

Lilly, who is also involved in a number of humanitarian efforts has got it all—beauty, brains, and serious acting chops. Here are 7 of her most stunning photos.