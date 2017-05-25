7 Times 'Baywatch' Starlet Ilfenesh Hadera Dropped Our Jaws

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Baywatch has officially touched down world wide just in time for the warm weather. The R-rated summer comedy brought the jokes, explosions, and, most importantly, stunning women—one being Ilfenesh Hadera.

Hadera plays Stepahine Holden in the film, and, although she’s a relatively fresh face in Hollywood, she's appeared in a few substantial projects. Currently, Hadera can be seen on Showtime’s hit series Billions and is staring in the upcoming Spike Lee Netflix series She’s Gotta Have it.

The New York native clearly has a bright future in Hollywood for good reason.