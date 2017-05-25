Girls

7 Times 'Baywatch' Starlet Ilfenesh Hadera Dropped Our Jaws

It's not hard to see why Dwayne Johnson had an eye for her in the recent summer blockbuster.

Ilfenesh Hadera
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Baywatch has officially touched down world wide just in time for the warm weather. The R-rated summer comedy brought the jokes, explosions, and, most importantly, stunning women—one being Ilfenesh Hadera. 

Hadera plays Stepahine Holden in the film, and, although she’s a relatively fresh face in Hollywood, she's appeared in a few substantial projects. Currently, Hadera can be seen on Showtime’s hit series Billions and is staring in the upcoming Spike Lee Netflix series She’s Gotta Have it

The New York native clearly has a bright future in Hollywood for good reason. 

Ilfenesh Hadera
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

New York, NY—May 16: Ilfenesh Hadera attends the 2017 ABC Upfront on May 16, 2017.

Ilfenesh Hadera
Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Miami, FL—May 13: Ilfenesh Hadera attends Paramount Pictures' World Premiere of Baywatch on May 13, 2017.

Ilfenesh Hadera
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Marie Claire

West Hollywood, CA—April 21: Ilfenesh Hadera attends Marie Claire's 'Fresh Faces' celebration with an event sponsored by Maybelline at Doheny Room on April 21, 2017.

Ilfenesh Hadera
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Showtime Networks

New York, NY—February 13: Ilfenesh Hadera attends the Showtime- and Elit Vodka-hosted Billions Season 2 premiere and party, held at Ciprianis in New York City on February 13, 2017.

Ilfenesh Hadera
BACKGRID

 Tybee, GA—Ilfenesh Hadera shows off her jet-skiing skills while on the set of Baywatch.

Ilfenesh Hadera
WAXM / BACKGRID

Miami, FL—Ilfenesh Hadera finally dons the famous red itty-bitty one-piece for Baywatch. She fit snug into the new version of the iconic suit in a low-cut, zipped-up one-piece while filming in Miami Beach. 

