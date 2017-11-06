Girls

9 Times Ana Delia De Iturrondo’s Physique Proved Age Is Just a Number

Want to try and guess how old this supreme athlete is?

Former Muscle & Fitness Hers cover star Ana Delia De Iturrondo has one elite frame. Believe it or not, this IFBB pro is 38 years old, although she doesn’t look a day over 25. She is a true example of what a healthy diet and a solid workout regimen can do for you both in the short- and longterm.

When she’s not killing it in the gym, you can catch her hiking, rappelling, rock climbing, and otherwise enjoying an outdoorsy, active lifestyle.

Take a spin through this gallery to see some of the highlights of her fabulous Instagram account.

