9 Times Gym Crush Alicia Napoleon Proved Strong Is the New Sexy

This New York native's figure is the perfect combination of elegance and power.

Alicia Napoleon may not have the “typical” frame that gets the most mainstream attention, but that hasn't stopped her from embracing her beautiful, muscular shape. Napoleon is a professional boxer, and has a 7-1 record in the ring.

According to her website, Napoleon “always had an interest in boxing as a young girl. Being told I was unable to participate in certain sports struck a nerve with me. I wanted to be the best, do the best, and overcome any fear that might have tried to get in my way.”

As an adult, she's come into her own and has since been embraced by brands like Asics for her fitness acumen.

Click through this gallery and her Instagram to see more pics of the stunning boxer.

Napoleon’s nickname is the “The Empress".

The boxer is a WBC champ, and has five KOs.

"The Empress" hails from Lindenhurst, NY. 

Napoleon, of Italian descent, was born into a family of artists and entrepreneurs.

She used to struggle with her form when she was younger, but now embraces her gorgeous shape.

Prior to going pro, her amateur career was filled with accolades, including a 22-5 record.

“Alicia has developed a dual personality. On one hand, she has a passion for aggressive contact competition, and on the other, a love for romance and art,” according to her website.

"The Empress" is 31 years old.

Napoleon fights in the middleweight division. 

