9 Times Gym Crush Alicia Napoleon Proved Strong is the New Sexy

Instagram / boxingnapoleon

Alicia Napoleon may not have the “typical” frame that gets the most mainstream attention, but that hasn't stopped her from embracing her beautiful, muscular shape. Napoleon is a professional boxer, and has a 7-1 record in the ring.

According to her website, Napoleon “always had an interest in boxing as a young girl. Being told I was unable to participate in certain sports struck a nerve with me. I wanted to be the best, do the best, and overcome any fear that might have tried to get in my way.”

As an adult, she's come into her own and has since been embraced by brands like Asics for her fitness acumen.

Click through this gallery and her Instagram to see more pics of the stunning boxer.