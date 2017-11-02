9 Times Gym Crush Amanda Latona Was the Undisputed ‘Booty Queen’

Instagram / amandalatona

Five-time Muscle & Fitness Hers cover star Amanda Latona Kuclo has carved out her niche in the fitness industry as the “Booty Queen”. Her powerful glutes have become her bread-and-butter, and serve as an inspiration for her 713,000-plus followers on Instagram.

Her massive success didn’t come overnight—more like over a decade in which she clinched more than 25 first-place fitness and bikini competition finishes, 10 of which were at IFBB Championships.

Outside of the gym, she also has her own Booty Queen apparel line that fuses fitness, comfort, and fashion.

Click through to check out the physique that's helped her build a fitness empire.