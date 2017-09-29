9 Times Gym Crush Brittany Renner’s Hourglass Figure Crushed Instagram

Instagram / bundleofbrittany

Brittany Renner has been grinding on the Instagram fitness model circuit for some time now, and her work seems to be paying off.

She's on her way to 3 million followers on Instagram, and she's even developed her own app. The app “will have strategic workouts, nutritional guides to healthy meals, information on my upcoming events, direct access to all my social media handles, and never-before-seen content that can only be found exclusively in my app,” according to the description on the App Store.

If you take a scroll through her Instagram you’ll see that, in addition to her eye-popping figure, she gives workout tips, endorses fitness products, and does a few occasional comedy skits.

