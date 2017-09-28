Girls

9 Times Gym Crush Iskra Lawrence Flaunted Her ‘Imperfectly Perfect’ Body on Instagram

This body-positive model is an absolute stunner and an inspiration to those struggling with their body image.

Iskra Lawrence is recognized widely for her incredible good looks, and has been carrying the flag proudly for women who may be self-conscious about their body.

She habitually shares advice with women in her Instagram captions, encouraging them to completely embrace where they're at in their fitness journey.

Recently, she revealed several little secrets that change the way you appear on camera.


EXPOSING all the model poses on the gram in this weeks self-care Sunday video Link to watch in my bio)Swipe to see 6 of the 7 before and after that I show in real time in my videoPlease watch the video to understand these series of pics I wanted to get super real and show u how drastically and instantly ppl can change how they look simply by posing! Let alone good lighting, high quality cameras and photoshop! I've talked about this a lot in the past but in this video I show you 7 ways in which posing can dramatically change how we look. I'm super excited to share this with you, I myself still pose and there's nothing wrong with moving your body in ways you feel most comfortable or confident but let's be honest and show the actual process. I've been modelling 14years so I learnt some stuff I want to share with you all. Because life's not perfect, social media lives aren't Perfect and neither are us or our bodies. And that's exactly how it's meant to be! Because we are all imperfectly perfect and 100% unique. So s/o to all the real ones who keep it celebrate every single inch of pinkcandyfloss you and who you are! I hope you enjoy this video, thank you so much to @elleusa #FashionForAll and @youtube for making this possible. ----- What I'm wearing: @aerie bralette @americaneagle jeans @ph5official bodysuit in the vid @tai_jewelry hoops ------ And to clarify non of these pictures have been retouched or photoshopped! #aeriereal ------ Free online screening tools to help identify eating disorders available @NEDA website. www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/screening-tool

“I myself still pose and there's nothing wrong with moving your body in ways you feel most comfortable or confident but let's be honest and show the actual process,” she said in the caption. “...[W]e are all imperfectly perfect and 100% unique.”

Click through to see some of the model's most tantalizing pictures on Instagram.

