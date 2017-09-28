9 Times Gym Crush Iskra Lawrence Flaunted Her ‘Imperfectly Perfect’ Body on Instagram

Instagram / iskra

Iskra Lawrence is recognized widely for her incredible good looks, and has been carrying the flag proudly for women who may be self-conscious about their body.

She habitually shares advice with women in her Instagram captions, encouraging them to completely embrace where they're at in their fitness journey.

Recently, she revealed several little secrets that change the way you appear on camera.

“I myself still pose and there's nothing wrong with moving your body in ways you feel most comfortable or confident but let's be honest and show the actual process,” she said in the caption. “...[W]e are all imperfectly perfect and 100% unique.”

