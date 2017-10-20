9 Times Gym Crush Lauren Drain Kagan’s Sculpted Frame Blew Up Instagram

Instagram / laurendrainfit

It may seem easy, but there is no simple or guaranteed route to becoming a fitness model or celebrity trainer. Lauren Drain, who has been a registered nurse for more than 8 years, according to her website, has clearly harnessed the secret to success. She only began to take fitness seriously when she noticed that “life was spiraling out of control. I was overworked, overstressed, overweight, sleep deprived, fatigued, and extremely unhappy before I finally decided to take control of my life and get my priorities straight. I wanted to be a healthy, fit, strong, confident woman.”

Drain has since made a change for the better in her lifestyle, and now she's at the top rung of Instagram fitness models with 3.7 million followers.

Take a look through this gallery to see some of her best moments on Instagram.