9 Times Gym Crush Lita Lewis Proved That 'Thick Thighs Save Lives'

Instagram / followthelita

Lita Lewis has built her fitness empire off of the slogan “thick thighs save lives,” and she definitely has the figure to back the mantra up. Her nearly half a million Instagram followers flock to her page for inspiration along with diet and fitness tips.

Outside of Instagram, Lewis also holds bootcamps that feature “one hour of high-powered movement with a focus on explosiveness and power,” according to her website. She also has her own athleticwear line titled Thick Athletics.

Take a spin through this gallery to see what all of the hype is about.