Girls

9 Times Lily James Was Bafflingly Beautiful

Take a look at the suffocatingly gorgeous leading actress in the upcoming ‘Baby Driver’ film.

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
1 of 9
Lily James
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The English-born stunner has appeared in Cinderalla, Downton Abbey, and Wrath of the Titans, and we simply can’t get enough of her. Her next role is the leading lady in the action-crime movie Baby Driver. 

The film is about a partially deaf getaway driver, Baby (Ansel Elgort), who gets stuck right in the middle of a botched heist, according to fandango.com. The concept may seem like a bit of an oddity, but it just received a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. 

It hasn’t been confirmed, but, judging by the super-entertaining trailer, it looks like Lily James will be playing the love interest of the leading character Baby.

The Edgar Wright-directed film releases on June 28, so click through to enjoy some more of the Esher native.

2 of 9
Lily James
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

London, England—October 15: Lily James attends the 60th BFI London Film Festival at Banqueting House.

3 of 9
Lily James
Dimitrios Kambouris/ Getty Images

New York, NY—May 1: Lily James attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art.

4 of 9
Lily James
Elena Gorbacheva/Kommersant/ Getty Images

Moscow, Russia—February 16: Lily James attends the Cinderella Moscow premiere in Moskva cinema. 

5 of 9
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

London, England—March 19: Lily James attends the U.K. premiere of Cinderella at Odeon Leicester Square.

6 of 9
Lily James
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Windsor, England—May 13: Lily James arrives for a dinner to celebrate the work of The Royal Marsden hosted by the Duke of Cambridge.

7 of 9
Lily James
VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Southeastern France—October 5: Lily James poses for the photocall of the TV series War and Peace during the MIPCOM audiovisual trade fair in Cannes.

8 of 9
Lily James
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Los Angeles, CA—January 21: Lily James attends the premiere of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies at Harmony Gold Theatre.

9 of 9
Lily James
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

London, England—February 1: Lily James attends the European premiere of Pride And Prejudice And Zombies at the Vue West End. 

Topics:
Comments