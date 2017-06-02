9 Times Lily James Was Bafflingly Beautiful

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The English-born stunner has appeared in Cinderalla, Downton Abbey, and Wrath of the Titans, and we simply can’t get enough of her. Her next role is the leading lady in the action-crime movie Baby Driver.

The film is about a partially deaf getaway driver, Baby (Ansel Elgort), who gets stuck right in the middle of a botched heist, according to fandango.com. The concept may seem like a bit of an oddity, but it just received a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It hasn’t been confirmed, but, judging by the super-entertaining trailer, it looks like Lily James will be playing the love interest of the leading character Baby.

The Edgar Wright-directed film releases on June 28, so click through to enjoy some more of the Esher native.