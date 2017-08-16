Girls

Angela Bassett's Most Timeless Looks

Top looks from this age-defying star.

Melissa Mohabir Headshot thumbnail by
Angela Bassett—fierce, talented, drop dead gorgeous, and just never seems to age (can you believe she's pushing 60?!).

Since Bassett made her debut on The Cosby Show in 1984, she's had the same youthful beauty we all strive for. Seriously, she hasn't aged a day.  

From her toned arms to her curvaceous body, she's what we strive to look like when we're her age. Click through to see some of the talented star's most gorgeous looks.

Pictured here: Bassett poses beside her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the star presentation ceremony, in Hollywood, CA, on March 20, 2008. 

Bassett attends the premiere of Focus Features' London Has Fallen at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on March 1, 2016, in Hollywood, CA.

Bassett attends amfAR's Inspiration Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios on Oct. 29, 2015, in Hollywood, CA.

Bassett attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2016, in Beverly Hills, CA.

Bassett attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on Feb. 14, 2016, in London, England.

Bassett of the show 9-1-1 attends the FOX Upfront on May 15, 2017, in New York City.

Bassett poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio powered by Samsung Galaxy at the 2015 Summer TCA's at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Aug. 7, 2015, in Beverly Hills, CA.

