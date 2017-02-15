Emily Skye Talks Fitness and Body Image

In the fitness industry, popularity in the form of “likes” and followers on social media often lends credibility to undeserving blockheads. Thankfully, there are also people like Emily Skye who use their fame for more than personal gain. The 32-year-old Australian model and fitness expert is honest and transparent with the 13 million people who follow her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube: Imperfection is human. Skye demonstrates this by unabashedly pulling back the curtain. Yes, she’ll post sexy bikini pics in which her waist is tiny and her midsection is ripped, but she’ll also post photos of her cellulite and weight gain during training lulls, too. It’s all done to spread a message: Perfection is impossible to achieve, but happiness and appreciating your body isn’t.

M&F: What got you into fitness?

ES: I was 25 years old, and I’d had enough of living a life of not being satisfied and not being the best that I can be. I was unhappy and suffered from depression, anxiety, and pretty bad body-image issues. I started implementing changes in all different areas of my life by eating healthier foods, exercising, and surrounding myself with supportive people. Over time I just became happier and happier. I loved the life that I was living, and I wanted to share that with the rest of the world with the hope it would have a positive impact on other people. I made it my mission and here I am today, several years later, still going at it.

Do you feel a certain level of responsibility with having 13 million social media followers across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter?

It’s pretty surreal to have that amount of followers listen to me and support me. It’s amazing. I feel blessed to be in this position, and I like to use it to inspire, motivate, and educate.

How does one curate such a massive following?

You have to make a deliberate effort to post valuable content that people can learn from every single day. I think that’s something a lot of people don’t realize. They think, “Oh, they’re so lucky,” and that it happened overnight. It’s not an overnight thing.

You also post what some might consider unflattering photos of yourself. Why?

I like taking pretty photos, but I also like to show my cellulite and stretch marks and when I gain a little fat. That’s important. Posting perfect photos in the right lighting from the right angle in the right pose—young girls see that and believe that [type of] perfection exists. When they realize that it’s unattainable, they get upset and compare themselves with these Instagram models.

It’s cool that you’re demonstrating that you’re a human with human flaws—and you accept it.

I think there’s an obsession with being too lean. It can be intimidating to people who are starting out. It’s not realistic, either. I don’t walk around like that year-round. It can obviously be done, but I don’t know how other fitness models are doing it. I don’t think everyone is 100% honest with their followers.

SEE ALSO: The 30 Hottest Female Trainers on Instagram