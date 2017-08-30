Girls

Gabrielle Union-Wade's Summer of Fun and Sun

The actress has been traveling the world, and giving us all wanderlust envy.

Melissa Mohabir Headshot thumbnail by
1 of 7
Gabrielle Union Wade
gabunion/Instagram

If you need a bit of wanderlust envy, look no further than Gabrielle Union-Wade's Instagram account. Gabby and her hubby, Dwyane Wade, have made the most of their summer by traveling the world together, all while launching her Gabrielle Union Collection for New York & Co

From partying it up on a yacht in her hometown of Miami, to taking in the views of Monte Carlo and chilling poolside in Mykonos, the actress has had quite the summer.

Click through to get a glimpse of all her fun and travels.

See this post on Union-Wade’s Instagram profile.

2 of 7
Gabrielle Union Wade
gabunion/Instagram

See the post on Union-Wade’s Instagram profile.

3 of 7
Gabrielle Union Wade
gabunion/Instagram

See the post on Union-Wade’s Instagram profile.

4 of 7
Gabrielle Union Wade
gabunion/Instagram

See the post on Union-Wade’s Instagram profile.

5 of 7
Gabrielle Union Wade
gabunion/Instagram

See the post on Union-Wade’s Instagram profile.

6 of 7
Gabrielle Union Wade
gabunion/Instagram

See the post on Union-Wade’s Instagram profile.

7 of 7
Gabrielle Union Wade
gabunion/Instagram

See the post on Union-Wade’s Instagram profile.

Topics:
Comments