Gabrielle Union-Wade's Summer of Fun and Sun

gabunion/Instagram

If you need a bit of wanderlust envy, look no further than Gabrielle Union-Wade's Instagram account. Gabby and her hubby, Dwyane Wade, have made the most of their summer by traveling the world together, all while launching her Gabrielle Union Collection for New York & Co.

From partying it up on a yacht in her hometown of Miami, to taking in the views of Monte Carlo and chilling poolside in Mykonos, the actress has had quite the summer.

Click through to get a glimpse of all her fun and travels.

See this post on Union-Wade’s Instagram profile.