Meet the Sexy 'Despacito' Star Zuleyka Rivera

Check out the stunning music video star and beauty queen's best looks.

Zuleyka Rivera
GV Cruz / Contributor / Getty

You've probably heard Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" more times than you can count, so it's not surprising that the music video is nearing the top of the list of most-viewed YouTube videos of all time. And while you might hear Justin Bieber's remix in your head when you think of the raggaeton hit, there's no official video for his version—the one that launched the song into the playlists of English-speaking listeners everywhere. So the chart-topping video that's nearing 3 billion views on YouTube is actually the original song, sans Bieber. 

Despite the fact that the video isn't even for the Bieber version, everyone seems to be watching it, and we think we know why: Zuleyka Rivera. You may not recognize her name, but you'll recognize her as the gorgeous star of the "Despacito" music video.

The Puerto Rican beauty has been in the limelight for years, making appearances on various Spanish-speaking television networks and getting crowned Miss Universe in 2006.

Zuleyka Rivera
Rodrigo Varela / Contributor / Getty

Rivera was born in 1987, and grew up in Salinas, Puerto Rico.

Zuleyka Rivera
Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor / Getty

In 2006, she represented Puerto Rico in the Miss Universe pageant and won the coveted title, which later launched her acting career.

Zuleyka Rivera
Victor Chavez / Contributor / Getty

Her television debut was on the telenovela Dame Chocolate in 2007.

Zuleyka Rivera
GV Cruz / Contributor / Getty

<p>She’s a single mother to her five-year-old son, Sebastián.</p>

Zuleyka Rivera
Victor Chavez / Contributor / Getty

Rivera also took a dive into film with a role in Runner, Runner in 2013.

Zuleyka Rivera
Alexander Tamargo / Contributor / Shutterstock

Rivera was the fifth Puerto Rican woman to win the Miss Universe pageant.

Zuleyka Rivera
John Parra / Contributor / Getty

Rivera is very active on Instagram, where she shares plenty of gorgeous photos of herself with followers. Follow her at @zuleykarivera.

Zuleyka Rivera
Brian Ach / Contributor / Getty

Rivera is fashion-savvy, running her own swimwear line, ZK Swimwear.

Zuleyka Rivera
John Parra / Contributor / Getty

The actress and beauty queen also has a line of clothing and fragraces at Kress stores in Puerto Rico.

Zuleyka Rivera
Marc Andrew Deley / Contributor / Getty

Rivera also hosted her own show, La Revista de Zuleyka.

Zuleyka Rivera
GV Cruz / Contributor / Getty

Rivera has also made appearances on other telenovelas, including Alguien Te Mira.

