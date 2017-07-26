Meet the Sexy 'Despacito' Star Zuleyka Rivera

GV Cruz / Contributor / Getty

You've probably heard Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" more times than you can count, so it's not surprising that the music video is nearing the top of the list of most-viewed YouTube videos of all time. And while you might hear Justin Bieber's remix in your head when you think of the raggaeton hit, there's no official video for his version—the one that launched the song into the playlists of English-speaking listeners everywhere. So the chart-topping video that's nearing 3 billion views on YouTube is actually the original song, sans Bieber.

Despite the fact that the video isn't even for the Bieber version, everyone seems to be watching it, and we think we know why: Zuleyka Rivera. You may not recognize her name, but you'll recognize her as the gorgeous star of the "Despacito" music video.

The Puerto Rican beauty has been in the limelight for years, making appearances on various Spanish-speaking television networks and getting crowned Miss Universe in 2006.

Click through for some of our favorite photos of Rivera.