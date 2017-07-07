Model Madison Headrick’s most stunning photos

Courtesy of The Lions Model Management

Madison Headrick is a rising American beauty.

The model has appeared in campaigns around the world in some of the biggest magazines, and for some of the most well-known fashion brands.

The North Carolina-born stunner has appeared in Interview, Elle, British Vogue, and Sports Illustrated, walked the runway for Prada in Milan, and has worked with brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Harper's Bazaar, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Vera Wang during her career.

Headrick is a must-follow on social media for her stunning modeling photos, workout posts (she’s a big fan of boxing workouts), and beautiful landscape shots.

Here’s a look at some of the hottest photos of Headrick.

See more of her on Instagram at @madison.headrick.