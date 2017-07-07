Girls

Model Madison Headrick’s most stunning photos

The sultry, beautiful model has walked on runways in Milan and appeared in campaigns for major fashion brands. Here are her hottest looks.

Madison Headrick is a rising American beauty.

The model has appeared in campaigns around the world in some of the biggest magazines, and for some of the most well-known fashion brands.

The North Carolina-born stunner has appeared in Interview, Elle, British Vogue, and Sports Illustrated, walked the runway for Prada in Milan, and has worked with brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Harper's Bazaar, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Vera Wang during her career.

Headrick is a must-follow on social media for her stunning modeling photos, workout posts (she’s a big fan of boxing workouts), and beautiful landscape shots.

Here’s a look at some of the hottest photos of Headrick.

See more of her on Instagram at @madison.headrick.

What is your daily workout routine like?

“I love training with my personal trainer at Dog Pound and boxing at Rumble,” Headrick told Men’s Fitness. “If I'm not in the gym, I'm getting my sweat on in hot yoga. My daily routine is always different.”

What are your favorite exercises to do to stay in shape?

"For me it's all about balance," Headrick told Men’s Fitness. "I tend to get bored easily doing the same workout routines. Thankfully, New York has countless fun and different exercise classes all around the city, so I find myself trying to do it all. One day I will do my personal training, another day may be boxing, the next day a hip-hop dance class or pilates. Staying active and having fun is my secret recipe for staying in shape."

What are some of your favorite healthy foods?

"My all-time favorite healthy pick-me-up is an acai bowl with almond butter," Headrick told Men’s Fitness.

What tips do you have for taking the perfect selfie?

"Lighting! Lighting! Lighting!" Headrick told Men’s Fitness. "If it's noon, forget it. Magic hour in the evening is key! It's impossible to take a bad selfie in soft lighting with a sunset in the background."

What’s your favorite part of being a model and being in photo shoots?

"My favorite part about being a model is traveling to the most beautiful places in the world, and collaborating with creative and fun people," Headrick told Men’s Fitness.

What do you enjoy most about the process?

"I love seeing the end result of imaginative and unique ideas come together," Headrick told Men’s Fitness. "There's nothing more satisfying than picking up a magazine and seeing yourself and all the ideas combined into a powerful image."

What are some of your favorite TV shows and movies?

"I'm a Netflix junkie who can binge watch an entire season in one sitting, but doesn't have the attention span for a movie," Headrick told Men’s Fitness. "My favorites are House of Cards, The Night Of, Night Manager, and Big Little Lies."

