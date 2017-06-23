Girls

The Most Gorgeous Photos of Alison Brie

The 'GLOW' and 'Mad Men' star always stuns with her red carpet looks.

Alison Brie, known for her roles as Annie Edison in Community and Trudy Campbell in Mad Men, took on a very different role when she signed on to play Ruth Wilder in the new Netflix series GLOW.

GLOW stands for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, which was an actual TV series about women's wrestling that ran in the '80s. The Netflix series follows Brie's fictional character as she goes from struggling to get her big break as an actress to playing a wrestler in the spotlight on GLOW.

Off-screen, Brie is constantly turning heads on the red carpet. Here are some of her most stunning looks.

GLOW premieres on Netflix on June 23.

Brie played Pete Campbell's wife, Trudy, in Mad Men.

In Community, she played Annie Edison. 

Jenji Kohan, creator of Orange is the New Black, is a producer of GLOW.

Before her acting career, Brie worked as a clown, according to her IMDB profile.

Another one of her recent roles was in How to Be Single, where she played Lucy.

Brie married actor Dave Franco in 2017.

Brie was born in Hollywood, CA.

Brie took on the role of Sidney Prescott's assistant, Rebecca Walters, in Scream 4.

She received her BFA in acting at the California Institute of the Arts.

She got her start acting at a Jewish Community Center. 

One of her first roles was as a hairdresser in the hit Disney show Hannah Montana

She and husband Dave Franco started dating in 2012. 

