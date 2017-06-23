The Most Gorgeous Photos of Alison Brie

Mike Windle / Getty Images

Alison Brie, known for her roles as Annie Edison in Community and Trudy Campbell in Mad Men, took on a very different role when she signed on to play Ruth Wilder in the new Netflix series GLOW.

GLOW stands for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, which was an actual TV series about women's wrestling that ran in the '80s. The Netflix series follows Brie's fictional character as she goes from struggling to get her big break as an actress to playing a wrestler in the spotlight on GLOW.

Off-screen, Brie is constantly turning heads on the red carpet. Here are some of her most stunning looks.

GLOW premieres on Netflix on June 23.