The Most Stunning Photos of Jennifer Hudson

The singer and actress always looks gorgeous.

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson is a woman of many talents, and she puts 100% into all of them. Throughout her singing career, she was nominated for numerous Grammy Awards, two of which she won (for her self-titled album Jennifer Hudson and for the soundtrack to the musical The Color Purple).

As an actress, she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress, a Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actress, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, all for her role in Dreamgirls.

So, yeah, she's not just a pretty face—she's also good at pretty much anything she tries. She's also engaged to veteran M&F guy David Otunga.

Click through for some of Hudson's most gorgeous looks.

Hudson poses in the NBC photo booth during the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on March 29, 2015, in Los Angeles, CA.

Hudson poses backstage at the Michael Kors Fall 2016 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on Feb. 17, 2016, in New York City.

Hudson seen at the KISS FM U.K. Studios on March 20, 2017, in London, England.

Hudson on The Voice.

Hudson poses in the press room during the 79th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on Feb. 25, 2007, in Hollywood, CA.

Hudson performs onstage at FOX's American Idol Season 15 finale on April 7, 2016, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA.

Hudson during Season 3 of American Idol.

Hudson attends the #SohoJeansSingOff hosted by New York & Company with Jennifer Hudson at Marquee on July 22, 2015, in New York City.

