The Most Stunning Photos of Jennifer Hudson

Ray Mickshaw / Getty

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson is a woman of many talents, and she puts 100% into all of them. Throughout her singing career, she was nominated for numerous Grammy Awards, two of which she won (for her self-titled album Jennifer Hudson and for the soundtrack to the musical The Color Purple).

As an actress, she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress, a Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actress, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, all for her role in Dreamgirls.

So, yeah, she's not just a pretty face—she's also good at pretty much anything she tries. She's also engaged to veteran M&F guy David Otunga.

