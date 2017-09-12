Photo Gallery: Cara Mund Is Crowned 2018 Miss America

Lou Rocco / Contributor / Getty

Cara Mund, a 23-year-old North Dakota native, was crowned Miss America 2018 on Sunday night in Atlantic City, NJ. Along with being the first from her state to claim the top prize, the Brown University graduate also claimed a $50,000 scholarship as part of her pageant winnings.

Looking to continue building on her success, Mund said her goal is to be the first woman elected governor of her state. "It's important to have a woman's perspective," Mund, who had an internship in the U.S. Senate, told the Associated Press.

For a better perspective of the Bismarck beauty, check out her head-turning pics from the 2018 Miss America event.