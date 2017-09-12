Girls

Photo Gallery: Cara Mund Is Crowned 2018 Miss America

The North Dakota native became the first from her state to win the top spot at the prestigious pageant.

Cara Mund is Crowned 2018 Miss America
Lou Rocco / Contributor / Getty

Cara Mund, a 23-year-old North Dakota native, was crowned Miss America 2018 on Sunday night in Atlantic City, NJ. Along with being the first from her state to claim the top prize, the Brown University graduate also claimed a $50,000 scholarship as part of her pageant winnings.

Looking to continue building on her success, Mund said her goal is to be the first woman elected governor of her state. "It's important to have a woman's perspective," Mund, who had an internship in the U.S. Senate, told the Associated Press.

For a better perspective of the Bismarck beauty, check out her head-turning pics from the 2018 Miss America event.

Lou Rocco / Contributor / Getty

The 2018 Miss America winner proudly displays her crown and bouquet of roses.

Donald Kravitz / Stringer / Getty

Mund shows off her fit physique in the swimsuit portion of the show.

Donald Kravitz / Stringer / Getty

The 23-year-old beauty from Bismarck, ND, puts her dance moves on display during the talent segment of the pageant.

Lou Rocco / Contributor / Getty

The newly crowned Miss America 2018 dips her toe in the ocean after the 2018 Miss America competition in Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall on Sunday.

Donald Kravitz / Stringer / Getty

Mund participates in the "Show Me Your Shoes Parade" on September 9 in Atlantic City.

Donald Kravitz / Stringer / Getty

No pageant would be complete with the evening wear competition. Here's Mund rockin' the dress during the 2018 Miss America competition.

