Supermodels Doutzen Kroes and Joan Smalls Heat Up Miami Beach

DAME / AKM-GSI'

It’s not everyday that two of the top models in the world get together and splash around on the shores of Miami. Believe it or not, the former Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes is on the other side of 30 and shows no signs of slowing down. For Joan Smalls, this simple, yet sexy bikini is significantly more relaxed then when she sported huge wings on her back in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show about a month ago. Point being, kickback and enjoy these two foreign stunners.

