Teyana Taylor Displays Voluptuous Curves

FAMEFLYNET

Singer Teyana Taylor has never been shy in front of a camera and these pictures are no different. Taylor recently hit the beach in Miami with a few friends and her daughter. Taylor is sporting a tiny purple bikini bottom with a tied up shirt, and looks lovely doing so. Her husband, Iman Shumpert of the Cleveland Cavaliers might be struggling on the court a bit, but off the court it appears he's doing just fine.

If the upcoming Baywatch gets a sequel, Taylor definitely needs to be casted.