Top 11 Sexiest Photos of Jennifer Lopez

Jim Spellman / Getty

Jennifer Lopez may have launched her acting career with her breakout role in the Selena biopic back in 1997—and kept it going strong with roles in box office hits, and a thriving music and fashion career—but the 48-year-old actress has hardly reached her peak.

She's not even close.

In 2017 alone, J-Lo has starred in the hit crime-drama series Shades of Blue, kicked off a hosting gig on the reality show World of Dance, and signed on to executive produce NBC's Bye Bye Birdie Live! Oh, and she's dating a recently retired professional baseball player. You may have heard of him: former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez.

We should also mention that Lopez looks fantastic. In fact, we'd argue she looks better than she did 10 years ago.

In honor of the ageless beauty, here are 11 of her most beautiful photos.

Above, Lopez attends the 2017 NBC Universal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 15, 2017, in New York City.