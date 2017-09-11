Girls

The Way Brazilian Model Gracie Carvalho Stays Fit May Surprise You

The gorgeous model has some pretty badass hobbies.

The Way Brazilian Model Gracie Carvalho Stays Fit May Surprise You
Gracie Carvalho is a drop-dead gorgeous model who has walked some of most famous runways in the world, but she definitely doesn't fit into the cookie-cutter mold that you'd probably imagine when you watch her strut her stuff on the catwalk. She's plenty feminine when she's walking in high-profile shows like the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (in which she's walked twice), but to stay fit her preferred workout is Muay Thai training.

That's right—when the Brazilian stunner isn't working she trains in hand-to-hand combat for fun. Probably a little grittier than you expected. She loves the sport so much that she traveled to Thailand to train, and the culture, sport, and spirituality of Muay Thai fighters got her even more hooked on the practice. Carvalho, who's represented by The Lions Model Management, has even combined her love of the fashion world with her love of Muay Thai, collaborating with Marshawn Lynch's brand Beast Mode to come up with a line of sexy martial arts training gear specifically for women.

We got a hold of Carvalho, and got her take on modeling, stereotypes, and her badass hobbies. Click through for more about the superfit beauty, and follow her on Instagram to keep up with her modeling and training.

If you want to mix up your training with some combat training, check out this heavy bag workout, the pound-for-pound boxer's workout, and these boxing fundamentals.

Muay Thai is a unique way to stay fit when a lot of people are content just hitting the gym or running, for example. So what drew you to that form of exercise?

I started taking self-defense classes three years ago, and my coach suggested that I take a Muay Thai class as he practiced himself and was teaching me some Muay Thai techniques. I really liked it so I started to look for a Muay Thai studio in NYC. I also decided to go to Thailand to train and fell in love with the culture, sport, and the spirituality that real Muay Thai fighters have.

How many days a week do you train?

It depends on my mood, but I try to train everyday. I mix up my workouts between Muay Thai, Jiu-Jitsu, Yoga, and weight training.

Modeling is demanding time-wise. How do you find time to work out in addition to that?

There’s always time to workout. You just have to find it and make the time. If you can’t go to the gym, you should do something anywhere, like your house or a hotel room. If I’m traveling for work and can’t make it to the gym, I do a quick workout in my hotel room. You can move your body wherever you are—so I believe there are no excuses.

What motivates you to get in the gym on days when you're tired or just don't feel like working out?

Some days I just have no motivation. When I feel lazy, I put on some hip hop and start to think about summer in Brazil. I also think about how working out makes my body feel great, and that motivates me to get to the gym.

Do you have a mantra or a favorite quote that motivates you?

Yes! "Don't wish for it, work for it.”

What was it like designing your own line of workout gear?

It was an amazing experience. I’m so happy that people believed in me and gave me the chance. I really wanted to make a sexy Muay Thai collection. When I first started, the only clothes made for practicing Muay Thai were for men, so I wanted to make something girls can feel confident and comfortable in.

What's your diet and nutrition plan like?

I don’t like diets. I know what’s good and what’s not good for my body type. I don’t have any restrictions. If I feel like eating a burger on a Monday afternoon, I go for it. But overall I like to eat healthy foods, and I love cooking.

What's something that people always assume about you—or models in general—that isn't necessarily true?

A lot of people assume that models are stupid. I don’t like that. There are so many smart and nice girls in the modeling world.

You have a really big social media presence. Do you think that helps people see that a lot of hard work and sweat goes into being a model?

Yes! Social media helps to show others what my day-to-day life looks like. I like to keep it real so my fans get to know me.

