The Way Brazilian Model Gracie Carvalho Stays Fit May Surprise You

Courtesy of The Lions

Gracie Carvalho is a drop-dead gorgeous model who has walked some of most famous runways in the world, but she definitely doesn't fit into the cookie-cutter mold that you'd probably imagine when you watch her strut her stuff on the catwalk. She's plenty feminine when she's walking in high-profile shows like the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (in which she's walked twice), but to stay fit her preferred workout is Muay Thai training.

That's right—when the Brazilian stunner isn't working she trains in hand-to-hand combat for fun. Probably a little grittier than you expected. She loves the sport so much that she traveled to Thailand to train, and the culture, sport, and spirituality of Muay Thai fighters got her even more hooked on the practice. Carvalho, who's represented by The Lions Model Management, has even combined her love of the fashion world with her love of Muay Thai, collaborating with Marshawn Lynch's brand Beast Mode to come up with a line of sexy martial arts training gear specifically for women.

We got a hold of Carvalho, and got her take on modeling, stereotypes, and her badass hobbies. Click through for more about the superfit beauty, and follow her on Instagram to keep up with her modeling and training.

If you want to mix up your training with some combat training, check out this heavy bag workout, the pound-for-pound boxer's workout, and these boxing fundamentals.