Goldberg Wins WWE Universal Title in Under a Minute

The stakes for Goldberg at Wrestlemania have gotten a lot higher.

During WWE Fastlane yesterday, the 50 year old WWE (and former WCW) Superstar took down the previous Universal Championship title holder, Kevin Owens, in less than a minute. Owens was distracted when his former partner Chris Jericho made his iconic entrance, leading to Goldberg taking advantage of the chaos with his trademark finishers, the Spear and the Jackhammer.

With Goldberg now in possession of the Universal Championship belt, his fight against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 33 next month is now officially a title bout. Lesnar has vowed revenge against Goldberg for pinning him in under two minutes last year at Survivor Series, and issued a challenge towards Goldberg which he then accepted.

In an interview with WWE.com shortly after the match, Goldberg told the WWE Universe that he considers his opportunity to hold the Universal belt an honor and a privilege. "I'm a man who is never at a loss for words, but right now it's kinda overwhelming."

As for his upcoming match with Lesnar, he told WWE.com that it's been on his mind ever since he won the title: "I've got three weeks to prepare for his ass, and if you think I'm not going to be prepared, you're crazy."

Goldberg vs Lesnar is slated for Wrestlemania 33 on April 2 in Orlando, Florida.