Henry Cavill Reflects on Superman's 79th Anniversary

Looks like Superman kicks back like any other mere mortal to start his day. Just grabbing a cup of joe before heading out and taking on the world. But before "The Man of Steel" (aka Henry Cavill) leaps buildings and outruns trains, he wanted to take a moment to reflect on the history of America's favorite comic book superhero, and maybe promote his upcoming super-flick, Justice League.

In his Instagram post, Cavill teased his Justice League costume while providing a little history on the meteoric rise of Superman over the years. Developed by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster in the early ’30s, The Man of Steel made his debut in Action Comics #1 back in 1938. Over the years, the Metropolis Marvel has appeared in countless comic books, TV shows, and big-screen blockbusters, played by actors such as Kirk Alyn, George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, Dean Cain, Tom Welling, Brandon Routh, and Tyler Hoechlin.

It's Cavill, however, who will be appearing as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League later this year, along with Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck), and The Flash (Barry Allen). And while the future is bright for all crime fighters in the DC Comics Extended Universe, it's important to know where the legends were born.