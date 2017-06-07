Henry Cavill Reflects on Superman's 79th Anniversary

Looks like Superman kicks back like any other mere mortal to start his day. Just grabbing a cup of joe before heading out and taking on the world. But before "The Man of Steel" (aka Henry Cavill) leaps buildings and outruns trains, he wanted to take a moment to reflect on the history of America's favorite comic book superhero, and maybe promote his upcoming super-flick, Justice League.
In his Instagram post, Cavill teased his Justice League costume while providing a little history on the meteoric rise of Superman over the years. Developed by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster in the early ’30s, The Man of Steel made his debut in Action Comics #1 back in 1938. Over the years, the Metropolis Marvel has appeared in countless comic books, TV shows, and big-screen blockbusters, played by actors such as Kirk Alyn, George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, Dean Cain, Tom Welling, Brandon Routh, and Tyler Hoechlin.
Hi Everyone! I've been doing some Super Ruminations because this month is the 79th anniversary of Superman in Action Comics and thought it fitting to pass on this little fact. Who knew eh?? In January 1933, Jerry Siegel wrote a short story titled "The Reign of the Superman", which was illustrated by his friend Joe Shuster and self-published in a science fiction magazine. It told the story of a bald villain with telepathic powers. Trying to create a character they could sell to newspaper syndicates,Siegel re-conceived the "superman" character as a powerful hero, sent to our world from a more advanced society. He and Shuster developed the idea into a comic strip, which they pitched unsuccessfully. National Publications was looking for a hit to accompany their success with Detective Comics, and did not have time to solicit new material. Because of the tight deadline, editor Vin Sullivan was forced to make it out of inventory and stockpile pages. Sullivan asked former coworker Sheldon Mayer if he could help. Mayer found the rejected Superman comic strips, and Sullivan told Siegel and Shuster that if they could paste them into 13 comic book pages, he would buy them. #SuperRuminations #Superman #ActionComics
It's Cavill, however, who will be appearing as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League later this year, along with Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck), and The Flash (Barry Allen). And while the future is bright for all crime fighters in the DC Comics Extended Universe, it's important to know where the legends were born.