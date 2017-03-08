Interviews

5 Ways WWE Legend Diamond Dallas Page Stays Fit

The WWE Hall of Famer sets a strong example to live by.

Scott 'Future' Felstead
Diamonds are Forever

The former 3-time WCW Heavyweight Champ and yoga innovator was recently announced as a 2017 entrant into the WWE Hall of Fame. We caught up with Diamond Dallas Page following the huge announcement to get his take on what makes for success in and out of the squared circle.

Here are 5 character traits that explain why this 'Diamond' is forever.

1) Stay Consistent

The 'Diamond' in the rough has traveled the world as a main-event pro-wrestling superstar and continues to tour with his special brand of resistance training. Ask any top level athlete and they will tell you that the key to success is consistency. Keeping on top of your fitness program and staying focused is what drives results. "The body is like a Ferrari," says DDP. "You gotta keep tuning it up!"

2) Work Hard

Shooting to wrestling fame in his 30's, DDP had a hard hill to climb in order to get to the main event and battle the likes of pre-existing stars like Hulk Hogan and Sting. Page developed a reputation for being the first person in the gym, and the last person to leave.

"Hard work will always beat a talented person that doesn't work hard," asserts the former World Champion. Indeed, the message that anyone has a fair shot if they just work hard enough should motivate us all. Diamond Dallas tells us, "WWE asked me what I would like inscribed inside my Hall of Fame ring. I didn't even know that they did that! I have asked for 'Hard work = Dreams!'"

3) Stay Innovative

Page is known for his innovation. The WWE Superstar transformed the way that men look at yoga-based workouts. Many current WWE Superstars have praised the convenience of DDP Yoga, and how it has helped them with everything from muscle-tone to back pain.

You only need to observe his own flexibility and balance to know that he is always ahead of the curve. Between the WWE Network and the DDP Yoga App, Page can be seen in action spreading his fitness insight on many different technological platforms. 

4) Age is Just a Number

Just a few days from turning 60, Diamond Dallas Page shocked over 100,000 people live in Texas, and millions watching on TV, when he entered the ring for action at the record-breaking WrestleMania 32 event. During the battle he got the better of many younger stars, and if the crowd reaction was anything to go by, he's still got it!

5) Never Say Never

Don't set limits on yourself, and be ready, because competition is always around the corner! A positive outlook is just one of the many great characteristics to ensure longevity in whatever pursuit you choose.

The people behind the WWE 2K17 video game recently announced an exclusive WWE Hall of Fame Showcase download pack, where gamers can compete virtually as DDP. It's the same game that made headlines when it lead to a real life showdown between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. So having been immortalized in virtual form, who would Page want to fight in a fantasy match? Page told us, "It would have to be Randy Orton... then we'd see DDP vs. the Legend Killer... The RKO vs. The Diamond Cutter!" Considering how Diamond Dallas Page has stayed in shape, and shows no signs of slowing down, could it happen?

Never say never!

