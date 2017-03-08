5 Ways WWE Legend Diamond Dallas Page Stays Fit

WWE
Don't set limits on yourself, and be ready, because competition is always around the corner! A positive outlook is just one of the many great characteristics to ensure longevity in whatever pursuit you choose.
The people behind the WWE 2K17 video game recently announced an exclusive WWE Hall of Fame Showcase download pack, where gamers can compete virtually as DDP. It's the same game that made headlines when it lead to a real life showdown between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. So having been immortalized in virtual form, who would Page want to fight in a fantasy match? Page told us, "It would have to be Randy Orton... then we'd see DDP vs. the Legend Killer... The RKO vs. The Diamond Cutter!" Considering how Diamond Dallas Page has stayed in shape, and shows no signs of slowing down, could it happen?
Never say never!