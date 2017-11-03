Jim Ross Talks 'The Rock's' Beginnings, WWE's Toughest, and Conor McGregor's Possible WWE Future

Few people are more familiar with the entertaining history of WWE than legendary commentator Jim Ross. Over the years, the voice of the WWE has seen it all—both in and out of the squared circle.

Recently, Ross appeared on ESPN's Colin Cowherd show to discuss some of the more memorable moments from his illustrious career, including his discovery of the then-unknown Dwayne Johnson and the eyebrow-raising story behind the name of the global action-star's multi-platform production company, Seven Bucks Productions.

"We knew he had the DNA, but he wanted to be a football player," said Ross of Johnson. "He got cut from the Calgary Stampeders, didn't have any money." Ross met with Johnson to watch him work out and take him to lunch. That's when Johnson said, "I'd love to buy you lunch, JR, but I've only got $7." Now, "The Rock" and Dany Garcia's production company is aptly named Seven Bucks Productions.

And, fortunately for Johnson, Ross was about to make sure he'd have plenty of cash in his wallet in the years ahead.

Along with talking about "The Rock's" beginnings, Ross shared his take on who should be on the Mount Rushmore for professional wrestling: Rick Flair, Hulk Hogan, "The Rock," and Steve Austin. It's hard to argue with those picks.

Not on the list was the one guy that Ross said would probably beat all the other WWE superstars in a bar or street fight: Brock Lesnar. Considering all the tough dudes throughout the history of the sport, that's quite a compliment for the former college wrestler.

Speaking of compliments, Ross had plenty for UFC champion Conor McGregor. Aside from singing his praises as a great competitor, Ross also believes the MMA star will eventually land a massive payday with Vince McMahon's WWE. And there's no doubt the outspoken Irishman has the personality tailor-made for an appearance in the squared circle.

As for the current marquee names in the sport, Ross believes the bad blood between John Cena and Roman Reigns will be continue to simmer until an epic showdown between the two titans takes place—one which we'll be sure to keep an eye out for.