Triple H Talks About His Transition From Superstar to COO 20 Years After D-Generation X

If you watched WWE during the late '90s you probably remember these two words: "Suck it!"

Twenty years ago this week, Triple H and Shawn Michaels founded one of WWE's most well-known—and most controversial—tag team stables: D-Generation X. The team made a name for itself with non-stop pranks, a twisted sense of humor, and, of course, excessive crotch chopping (remember, this was the '90s).

However, Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) isn't quite in the same position that he was 20 years ago—he's now the chief operating officer of WWE, and has been praised for spearheading NXT as well as special events such as the upcoming Mae Young Classic.

While talking to Levesque about the Mae Young Classic, we asked him for his thoughts on his past, present, and future in the WWE, especially with SummerSlam right around the corner. HHH himself admits that times have changed quite a bit: "The whole thing is kinda surreal in some way. I think if you had gone back to the beginning of DX or anything like that and told somebody at that point in time I'd be in the position I'm in, including me, I would've said, 'You're out of your mind.' Even though I've always been fascinated with that side of the business."

While Levesque is in impressive shape for 48, he confesses, "You know, the human body's not necessarily designed to do what we do on a daily basis, so your career span is limited. But it's the greatest thing in the world—that opportunity to be able to go out in front of our fans and do what we do."

Ultimately, Levesque wants to ensure the legacy of the WWE continues for decades to come: "You know we say that our motto is that we put smiles on people's faces. That is what we do. I want to make sure that when Vince is gone that the WWE not only continues, but is greater than it's ever been. I want to make sure of that for every kid that turns on the TV and sees that ring for the first time and what takes place in it, goes to bed that night and can't sleep because it's all he can think about."

For the full interview with HHH in which he talks about the origins of the Mae Young Classic, check muscleandfitness.com on August 28.

SummerSlam will stream live around the world Sunday, August 20, at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network.