What it Takes to Become an NFL Strength Coach

1. Suggested Education

Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or equivalent, while working in the strength and conditioning program for collegiate athletics at the school; high-level training certification like the N.S.C.A.’s C.S.C.S. (certified strength and conditioning specialist).

2. Suggested Preliminary Jobs

Position on a strength and conditioning staff at a college program or private-sector training facility.

3. Salary Range

Low to mid-five figures for entry-level staff (assistant strength coaches) up to a max of around $500K for the most accomplished head strength coaches in sports.

4. Most Important Skills

Intricate knowledge of exercise science and performance training, with the ability to write sport-specific programs; extensive experience working with competitive athletes in a formal strength and conditioning set- ting; high level of interpersonal skills and coaching ability.