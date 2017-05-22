Jinder Mahal Just Won the WWE Championship, And People Aren't Happy About It

The WWE universe experienced a twist few saw coming last night.

At WWE Backlash last Sunday in Chicago, Jinder Mahal became the new WWE champion, taking the title away from 13-time world champion Randy Orton. Thanks to an assist from his allies The Singh Brothers helping him recover from an RKO, Mahal was able to the pin The Viper.

The rise of Mahal has been sudden and surprising for many WWE fans; he recently lost the Andre The Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 to Mojo Rawley (thanks to an assist from Rawley's pal Rob Gronkowski) only a month ago. Since then, Mahal bested Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Rawley to become the No.1 contender to face Orton.

You can see for yourself that the audience was amazed by the upset:

This kid is going to write some great blog posts in 5 years. We should sign him now. pic.twitter.com/1VosbFaYbc — Voices of Wrestling (@voiceswrestling) May 22, 2017

With Mahal's victory catching everyone off guard, it's hard to say what will happen next. One thing's for sure, though: This week's episode of Smackdown Live will be one to watch.