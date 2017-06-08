John Cena Claims Young Talent Is "Not As Motivated" After Facing Him

John Cena has some words for his critics.

While promoting the new season of American Grit in an interview with The Wrap, Cena talks about his recent feud with The Miz leading up to WrestleMania, and why he responded to Miz's below-the-belt insults with equally brutal retorts: "If you look at my existence in WWE, I have never asked anyone and will never ask anyone to pull any punches. I believe that it’s a ‘strong survive’ environment, and accept nothing less."

Cena continued: "...This is why I have the reputation of quote-unquote 'burying younger talent,' because I will let them do whatever they want with me—and then after they get done, they’re not as motivated. So, it’s not that I sink their ship, it’s that they fail to operate at an elite level. And I’m on to the next person, [to] whom I say, 'Hey man, bring your best punch and I’m gonna punch back'—and they don’t take that attitude beyond me."

Whether you agree or disagree with Cena, it's clear that he has a penchant for speaking his mind—in the past, he attacked Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for abandoning the WWE in favor of Hollywood, and since then he has apologized as his own movie career has started to heat up.

Cena has been on hiatus from WWE since WrestleMania, though the superstar recently posted a cryptic tweet implying a possible return on July 4.