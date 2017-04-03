John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33

After countless rumors and speculation, it's finally happened: Muscle & Fitness cover star John Cena and Nikki Bella are now engaged. And what better place to propose than The Grandest Stage of Them All?

Cena and Bella settled their long-standing feud against The Miz and his wife, Maryse, in a Mixed Tag-Team Match yesterday at WrestleMania 33. Miz had previously attacked Cena for being fake, and claimed he had no intention of actually proposing to Bella.

Once Cena and Bella emerged victorious, the WWE superstar put the controversy to rest by getting down on one knee. Watch the video below:

Nikki @BellaTwins planned on getting IN the ring with @JohnCena at #WrestleMania... little did she know, she'd be getting THE ring from him! pic.twitter.com/gXa40AX0Hc — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017

Bella, of course, said yes.

On The Today Show, Cena admitted to Al Roker that he had been planning the proposal for "a long time." He recalls asking Bella a fateful question minutes before she underwent neck surgery, knowing full well she wouldn't remember it afterwards:

WATCH: @JohnCena shares the sweet story of when he knew it was time to propose to Nikki Bella! #TODAYsTake pic.twitter.com/bCk4PG5dOE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2017

Bella's sister, Brie Bella, also posted her reaction, in which she admits she had no idea the proposal was going to happen:

As for when and where the wedding will be, Cena and Bella aren't telling. We're willing to bet that they might want some privacy after having possibly the most public proposal of all time.