John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33

Cena himself admits the proposal was a long time coming.

Courtesy twitter.com/wwe

After countless rumors and speculation, it's finally happened: Muscle & Fitness cover star John Cena and Nikki Bella are now engaged. And what better place to propose than The Grandest Stage of Them All?

Cena and Bella settled their long-standing feud against The Miz and his wife, Maryse, in a Mixed Tag-Team Match yesterday at WrestleMania 33. Miz had previously attacked Cena for being fake, and claimed he had no intention of actually proposing to Bella.

Once Cena and Bella emerged victorious, the WWE superstar put the controversy to rest by getting down on one knee. Watch the video below:

Bella, of course, said yes.

On The Today Show, Cena admitted to Al Roker that he had been planning the proposal for "a long time." He recalls asking Bella a fateful question minutes before she underwent neck surgery, knowing full well she wouldn't remember it afterwards:

Bella's sister, Brie Bella, also posted her reaction, in which she admits she had no idea the proposal was going to happen:

As for when and where the wedding will be, Cena and Bella aren't telling. We're willing to bet that they might want some privacy after having possibly the most public proposal of all time.

