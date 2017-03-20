John Cena, Rusev and other WWE Superstars Lampoon the 80's with 'Southpaw Regional Wrestling'

While wrestling fans get excited for Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns taking on the Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33, we're personally holding out for Big Bartholomew vs. The Sea Creature at Lethal Leap Year.

Late last week, WWE released four videos to its Youtube channel purporting to be clips of a long-lost VHS tape for an obscure 80's show titled "Southpaw Regional Wrestling." However, upon watching the videos, it becomes apparent what "Southpaw" really is: Current WWE Superstars putting their comedic chops on display by parodying the low-budget amateur wrestling shows that were commonplace thirty years ago.

Muscle & Fitness cover star John Cena does his best Ron Burgundy as Lance Catamaran, a former news anchor who constantly airs his frustration towards his alcoholic co-host, Chet Chetterfield (Fandango). We're soon introduced to the rest of the cast, including the rapidly escalating feud between Tex Ferguson (Luke Gallows) and Chadd 2 Badd (Karl Anderson), as well as Big Bartholomew (Rusev), a small town Southern farmer who just so happens to have a thick European accent.

Of course, ultimately these videos contain not-so-thinly-veiled advertisements for KFC, recited by a "Ric Flair impersonator" who sounds an awful lot like the real Flair ("WOO! Crispy! WOO! Tangy!"). But advertisement or not, the hilarious absurdity of "Southpaw" is infectious and proves that WWE Superstars are just as funny as they are athletic. Watch the rest of the episodes below: