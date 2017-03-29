10 WWE Superstars to Watch Closely at WrestleMania 33

News

WWE's Biggest Show of the Year

WWE Presents the "Ultimate Thrill Ride" on Sunday, April 2, from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. Here are 10 WWE superstars that we'll be watching closely during the biggest night on the sports entertainment calendar. Will they emerge victorious from their battle in the squared circle? Or will they suffer a crushing defeat?

1. Goldberg

It's been a fairytale return for Bill Goldberg, but will the story come to an abrupt end at WrestleMania—courtesy of Brock Lesnar? 

Following Goldberg's shocking upset over Lesnar at last year's Survivor Series, the stakes could not be higher in this highly anticipated rematch. With Goldberg now holding the WWE Universal Championship, the former UFC champ could be in prime position to avenge the earlier loss and take Goldberg's title all in the same night. Whatever happens come bell time, Lesnar will be taking this one seriously. The beast has awoken, and Goldberg will face his biggest test at WrestleMania 33. 

2. The Undertaker

The Undertaker has done it all in WWE and has nothing left to prove, but last year's dominant victory over Shane McMahon proved that there is still life in the "Dead Man" yet—or at least we think there is.

At WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker will take on the self-proclaimed "Big Dog" Roman Reigns, in a match for territorial pride. There is no better way to make a name for yourself in WWE than to beat the legendary Undertaker on the grandest stage, but is Reigns up to the task? Don't bet against the grave digger.

3. Bayley

Since Bayley was a little girl, all she ever wanted to do was become WWE Women's Champion. Now that the dream has become a reality, Bayley is out to prove that she can defend her championship without the assistance of her friend and former rival, Sasha Banks, who has had her back in recent weeks. This controversy has frustrated Bayley, who is eager to be recognized as one of the greats.

At WrestleMania 33, Bayley will finally get a chance to prove herself as a worthy champion when she defends the gold in Orlando. With Banks in the mix, friendships will be tested to the brink in the Sunshine State. 

4. Bray Wyatt

Last year at WrestleMania 32, The Rock took the microphone and went on record as being a fan of Bray Wyatt. Fast forward to this year and Wyatt will be defending the WWE Championship—headlining his first WrestleMania.

Wyatt's WWE title victory back at the Elimination Chamber event may have been a long time coming for some, but his former ally Randy Orton has plans of his own. The "Legend Killer" has resorted to mind games in a bid to psychologically derail Wyatt ahead of their championship match, even burning Wyatt's family compound to the ground in the process.

In Orlando, Wyatt has the opportunity to put Orton back in his place and prove that the world is in his hands

5. Alexa Bliss

Former IFBB Pro "Little Miss Bliss" has been on a roll. Since appearing on the cover of Muscle & Fitness Hers last September, her star has continued to rise—all the way to becoming a two-time WWE SmackDown Live! Women's Champion.

Success only creates a bigger target on your back in the WWE, so at WrestleMania, per the orders of General Manager Daniel Bryan, Bliss will be defending her title against every available woman on the roster. This seems like an insurmountable challenge, but, if Bliss manages to hold on to her championship, who will ever question her greatness again?

6. Chris Jericho

At 46 years of age, Chris Jericho has kept himself in great shape during his stellar career. The self-proclaimed "Greatest of all Time" is still as entertaining as ever, and currently holds the United States Championship.

After a six-month friendship with Kevin Owens came to an abrupt end on RAW a few weeks ago, the two men are eager to prove who is the better wrestler. Last year, Jericho defeated a younger opponent in AJ Styles. Will Owens suffer the same fate in his bid to win the U.S. Title from his former hero? Or is Jericho's time at the top finally up?

7. Mickie James

Mickie James has lifted pretty much every major Women's title that there is to win, but she has never held the WWE SmackDown Live! Women's Championship. 

Despite returning to the WWE as a close friend of Alexa Bliss, there's something about WrestleMania season that strains even the closest friendships, and with a chance to take the title from Bliss in Orlando, James may be more dangerous than ever.

8. AJ Styles

Since his debut with WWE last year, AJ Styles has had many successes, even beating the likes of John Cena. But following the loss of his WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber event, frustrations have been getting the better of the "Phenominal One."

Struggling to stay in contention for the WWE Championship, Styles has turned his attention to SmackDown Live! Commissioner, Shane McMahon—blaming him for his current misfortunes. The two will square off at WrestleMania 33 in a match that could be make-or-break for Styles. Will he prove his point and get back on track with his career? Or will McMahon take him to school?

9. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins turned the WWE upside-down at WrestleMania 31 when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to exit Levi's Stadium as the World Champion. Since then, Rollins has been absent from the "show of shows."

Last year a knee injury forced him to sit out WrestleMania 32. This year a sneak attack by Samoa Joe, orchestrated by rival Triple H, may have also dashed any hope of fair competition at WrestleMania 33. 

None of this has quelled Rollins' desire to be at the big event and get revenge on "The Game." Will a seven-hour-per-day rehabilitation schedule lead to WrestleMania redemption? Or will Rollins be out in the cold again?

10. The Miz

The Miz has certainly had his ups and downs in WWE. Although he did the main event at WrestleMania 27, the former reality star soon languished for years on the lower end of the card before clawing his way back to the top with the assistance of his wife, Maryse.

The Miz's recent scathing remarks about John Cena, and Maryse's hatred for Nikki Bella, has led to a tag team confrontation at WrestleMania 33 between the two power couples. Whilst many feel that the current Muscle & Fitness cover star, Super Cena, is going to bring his team to victory, we can't help but wonder what The Miz might have up his sleeve on the grandest stage of them all.

