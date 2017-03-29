10 WWE Superstars to Watch Closely at WrestleMania 33

WWE Presents the "Ultimate Thrill Ride" on Sunday, April 2, from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. Here are 10 WWE superstars that we'll be watching closely during the biggest night on the sports entertainment calendar. Will they emerge victorious from their battle in the squared circle? Or will they suffer a crushing defeat?

Click through this gallery to see what's ahead for WWE's most dominant names.

SEE ALSO: WWE Network Unveils WrestleMania Week Programming