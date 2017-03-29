10 WWE Superstars to Watch Closely at WrestleMania 33

WWE
The Miz has certainly had his ups and downs in WWE. Although he did the main event at WrestleMania 27, the former reality star soon languished for years on the lower end of the card before clawing his way back to the top with the assistance of his wife, Maryse.
The Miz's recent scathing remarks about John Cena, and Maryse's hatred for Nikki Bella, has led to a tag team confrontation at WrestleMania 33 between the two power couples. Whilst many feel that the current Muscle & Fitness cover star, Super Cena, is going to bring his team to victory, we can't help but wonder what The Miz might have up his sleeve on the grandest stage of them all.